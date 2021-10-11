Carla Esparza confident she remains No. 1 contender, wants next title shot
Carla Esparza knows she’s leading the pack of contenders at 115 pounds. The former Invicta FC and UFC strawweight champion remains confident she is the No. 1 contender in her division and the most deserving fighter for the next title shot. Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) has been assured of her standing in the weight class by the body of work she’s done in the last two years, but recent results have strengthened her position in her mind.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
