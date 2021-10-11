CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Carla Esparza confident she remains No. 1 contender, wants next title shot

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarla Esparza knows she’s leading the pack of contenders at 115 pounds. The former Invicta FC and UFC strawweight champion remains confident she is the No. 1 contender in her division and the most deserving fighter for the next title shot. Esparza (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) has been assured of her standing in the weight class by the body of work she’s done in the last two years, but recent results have strengthened her position in her mind.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Marina Rodriguez Says Carla Esparza Should Get Title Shot Before Her

UFC strawweight Marina Rodriguez is poised for an imminent title shot following her win on Saturday, but she feels the only woman to have beaten her, Carla Esparza, deserves it first. Rodriguez once again proved that she’s one of the best in the women’s 115-pound division by earning a unanimous...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza plans on waiting for UFC title shot despite warning from Dana White

Carla Esparza says she plans on waiting for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot despite a warning from UFC president Dana White. Esparza is currently riding a five-fight win streak and, in her last appearance, absolutely smashed the face of Yan Xiaonan with ground-and-pound en route to a second-round TKO stoppage and a 50k POTN bonus. In addition, Esparza holds a notable win over Marina Rodriguez during her win streak, who looks to be a top contender following her recent victory over Mackenzie Dern. Overall, Esparza has done everything that she has had to in order to get a title shot at 115lbs. And yet, the UFC decided that they were going to book a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang that takes place at UFC 268.
UFC
USA Today

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 194: Marina Rodriguez does Carla Esparza a solid

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 194 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. 1. Marina Rodriguez adds clarity to the title picture. It’s Carla Esparza’s 34th birthday Sunday, and Marina Rodriguez gave her the ultimate gift by putting together a largely one-sided unanimous decision performance against Mackenzie Dern in the main event.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Weili
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
Person
Mackenzie Dern
firstsportz.com

“It’s never a wise decision to just sit out,” Dana White believes Carla Esparza shouldn’t just sit and wait for the title shot

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Carla Esparza is on a five-fight winning streak in the division with her latest win coming against the undefeated women’s strawweight fighter, Yan Xiaonan. Esparza felt snubbed by the promotion when Zhang Weili was offered a rematch ahead of her. Weili just lost her...
UFC
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Las Vegas#Combat#Invicta Fc
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC boss Dana White reacts to bare-knuckle death: ‘Is anybody shocked?’

Bare-knuckle boxer Justin Thornton died earlier this week after succumbing to injuries sustained in his knockout loss to Dillon Cleckler under the BKFC banner last August, a first-round finish that left the 38 year-old fighter hospitalized with paralysis. UFC President Dana White was not surprised. “First of all, is anybody...
UFC
TMZ.com

Claressa Shields Challenges Jake Paul To Fight, I'll Whoop His Ass!

Claressa Shields isn't playin' around when it comes to Jake Paul ... the boxing and MMA superstar is throwing down the gauntlet, challenging The Problem Child to a fight, and promising to beat his ass. TMZ Sports talked to the 26-year-old 2x Olympic gold medalist who just recently vowed to...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White to Jake Paul: 'Go fight somebody your own size,' stop asking for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White is not interested in Jake Paul’s recent proposal to fight Jorge Masvidal. With White continuously mocking Paul’s choice of opposition, the YouTube star offered to fight Masvidal, so he can exploit prime UFC fighters’ “lack of boxing ability.” But White thinks Paul should pivot to the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’s competed at light heavyweight, instead of tactically picking on smaller fighters.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy