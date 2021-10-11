CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Dick Hoyt’s grandson finished his first Boston Marathon

By Erin Kuschner
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"I know he’s looking down on us," Troy Hoyt said.

Seven months after the death of marathon icon Dick Hoyt, his grandson, Troy Hoyt, finished his very first Boston Marathon on Monday. And he felt his grandfather’s presence the entire race.

“I felt him the whole way,” Troy, who finished in 3:57:06, told WBZ. “When I wanted to slow down, I said I can’t, yes you can, keep going.”

Dick Hoyt died at the age of 80 in March. He had become a Boston Marathon celebrity of sorts, pushing his son, Rick Hoyt, in a wheelchair along the marathon route for more than 30 races, starting in 1981.

“He was my motor, I was his heart,” Rick Hoyt recalled.

Rick Hoyt, 59, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, recently announced his retirement due to health issues.

Following Monday’s race, Troy was joined by his father and Dick Hoyt’s son, Russ Hoyt.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my son,” Russ told WBZ. “Losing my dad was so hard. But [Troy] doing this today? I love this kid. … I know he’s looking down on us. The skies opened up so he could have sunshine when he crossed the finish line. It’s incredible.”

Troy said the race was “what I expected and more,” and that he received plenty of support from his friends, family, and strangers.

“They were screaming ‘Team Hoyt, go Troy’,” he said. “It was great, all the energy.”

He also had a message for Rick, who competed in his last Boston Marathon with his father in 2014.

“Rick, I could feel those hills,” Troy said. “I knew you were laughing at me but it was worth it. It was worth it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

What you need to know about the next Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon will be back to the historic spring season in 2022. After a couple of weird years thanks to the pandemic, the 126th Boston Marathon will be back in April of 2022. Next year, the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18, marking a return to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what happened with the lost buses at the Boston Marathon

“Everything else about the race was really well done...But maybe print out some directions for the bus drivers next time.”. Things went pretty smoothly on Monday — for an unconventional Boston Marathon — but one notable hiccup was a number of buses that got lost on the way to the starting line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy