NBA

Spurs Waive Luka Samanic

By Luke Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spurs have moved one step closer to setting their 15-man roster for the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived forward Luka Samanic. San Antonio’s decision to part ways with Samanic is an acknowledgement that the team swung and missed on the 19th overall pick of the 2019 draft. While the No. 29 pick in that same draft – Keldon Johnson – is emerging as a cornerstone player for the Spurs, Samanic didn’t show in his two NBA seasons that he warranted a regular rotation spot.

Spurs Notes: Final Roster Spot, Eubanks, McDermott, Walker

There appears to be a three-way competition for the Spurs‘ final roster spot, writes Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News. The team has 17 players with guaranteed contracts, and it looks like the decision will come down to forwards Luka Samanic, Keita Bates-Diop and Al-Farouq Aminu. Samanic, 21, was...
Spurs Updated Outlook: 2019 1st Rd Pick PF Luka Samanic Released

The San Antonio Spurs updated Team Outlook after releasing 2019 1st Rd Pick PF Luka Samanic. Despite being a 1sr Rd Pick on a rebuilding team, Samanic only played in 36 career games and clearly didn’t show enough potential for the Spurs to hold his contract. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nba&team=142.
Spurs Waive Denzel Mahoney, Jaylen Morris

The San Antonio Spurs have waived Denzel Mahoney and Jaylen Morris. Both players were on fully non-guaranteed training camp deal. The Spurs will have no cap hit for either player. Both Mahoney and Morris were signed in order for San Antonio to get their G League Affiliate Player rights. It's...
Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs 2019 draft pick Luka Samanic cut after 2 years

Croatian forward Luka Samanic is no longer a member of the Spurs. In a Monday press release, the Spurs announced the 2019 NBA draft pick (19th selection) was waived. Samanic played two seasons in San Antonio, averaging 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes in 36 games. Samanic also spent...
Luka Samanic and the Spurs were never quite right for each other

The Spurs have waived forward Luka Samanic, the 19th overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. Now the roster stands at 16 players with guaranteed contracts, which means San Antonio will have to waive someone else before the start of the season. The news would be considered surprising if the...
Popovich delivered bad news to Luka Samanic in face-to-face meeting

This time of year is always tough for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich because it usually includes the difficult task of informing players they’ve been cut. “I have dreaded that for over two decades,” he said after practice Tuesday. “It’s the worst part of the job. But I have done it every time. It’s just something I think the players are owed, that you tell them face to face and the head coach does it.”
Spurs Sign Damyean Dotson

Free agent guard Damyean Dotson is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Spurs, tweets JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors. The team is listing Dotson as a roster member on its website, so the deal appears to be official. Dotson, 27, played 46 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging...
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
