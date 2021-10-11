Rossville hosts fundraiser to build new playground
Rossville is hosting an online auction to raise funds to build a new city playground. Council member Michael Hicks is spearheading the fundraising and design selection for the new playground after Rossville City Council, in March 2020, authorized demolition of the city’s playground at the city park on Ellis Road because the equipment was dilapidated. He has been working with two different subsidiaries of PlayCore to obtain preliminary designs and cost estimates.www.mdjonline.com
