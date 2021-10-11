Shots fired into Dyersburg house with baby inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say someone fired dozens of shots into a house with a woman and baby inside.

Witnesses on Curry Street reported hearing 25-30 shots at 10:39 Sunday night. Police found a house shot up in the 1700 block of Curry.

Officers located 22 shell casings, and determined that the rounds were fired into the front door, front windows, west side windows, and the back door.

No one was injured, but police said a woman and her baby were inside a bedroom. One round also hit a gas line, forcing the city’s fire department and gas department to respond.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311, 285-1212, or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

