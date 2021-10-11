Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Greene A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTY At 245 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Athensville, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Greene County. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN