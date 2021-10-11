Read Why Wedbush Sees Carvana As An Attractive Buy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Anusuya Lahiri
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $360, up from $350, implying a 25.32% upside. Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. "Strong upside" to near-term profitability from retail and finance gross profit per...

