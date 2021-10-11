Unboxing: The Joni Mitchell Reprise Albums Box Set
That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber takes a look at the newly released, limited edition, 4-LP box set of Joni Mitchell’s Reprise Albums (1968-1971). From Bernie Grundman-remastered versions of the Mitchell’s first four studio albums—Song To A Seagull (1968), Clouds (1969), Ladies Of The Canyon (1970), and Blue (1971)—to new cover art from the musician herself and an essay by Grammy winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, this is an essential set for vinyl fans and Mitchell enthusiasts alike.thatshelf.com
