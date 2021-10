One of the untold truths of FromSoftware's Soulsborne games is that all of them revolve around atmospheric storytelling. Each is set in a rich tapestry with its own complex mythology that makes clever use of its NPCs without slowing down the gameplay. One of the things that makes each of these characters stand out so much is their unique designs and how they seem tailored to their environment. The incredibly difficult boss battles might be memorable due to the frustrating nature of the encounters, but even the easiest boss fights in "Bloodborne" and "Dark Souls" still manage to stand out because of the care and effort that went into their design.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO