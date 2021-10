It is safe to say that Ange Postecoglou’s start to life at Celtic has been mixed. There have been glimpses of how brilliant this side can be when performing at the top of their game. But for the most part, the results have left a lot to be desired. Currently, the Hoops find themselves sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership table after eight league games and at the moment of their Europa League group after the first two games.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO