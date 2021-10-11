CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What Is Precision Psychiatry? Biotech Company Leverages New Approach To Mental Health Disorders

By Natan Ponieman
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, announced the formation of a new subsidiary, called PsyProtix. PsyProtix is a precision psychiatry company focused on developing therapeutics for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health indications. The company will be added to Atai’s growing list of portfolio companies looking to tackle mental health disorders with an alternative approach.

