One of the more compelling subplots for the K.C. Chiefs this season so far has been the ability of Jody Fortson to become a part of the team’s red zone weapons. On Sunday afternoon in the team’s Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs placed Fortson in their goal line package shortly before halftime. From the two yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Fortson for a short touchdown toss, one of five on the day for Mahomes in an effort that likely pushed him into the NFL’s MVP conversation.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO