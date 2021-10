The concept of “rush” and even Greek life can be confusing especially to those who have never gone through the process of joining a fraternity or sorority. At the University of Denver, there are a total of 20 fraternities and sororities that fall under the Interfraternity Council (IFC), Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) and the Panhellenic Association (PHA). The seven IFC fraternities and seven PHA sororities conducted a rush experience over the past two weekends.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO