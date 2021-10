Let me begin this week’s column by sharing details in this article written by Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, chief diversity officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine, who specializes in diabetes, heart conditions and patterns of disease in diverse communities. Dr. Golden was my guest in February 2015 for Black History Month on “The Lyndia Grant Show,” when we talked about how Type 2 diabetes got started back during the days of slavery in America. Dr. Golden stated that a group of doctors discussed this very topic during grand rounds at Johns Hopkins about how African Americans didn’t get Type 2 diabetes back in the late 1800s, since the slaves worked all day and burned off the calories. Type 2 diabetes was a White man’s disease back then, she said.

