Get Signed up for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Grit Series 5k in Ft. Worth, TX.

It's going to be a good time and for a great cause. Get signed up today for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation "Grit Series" 5-K. The closest "Grit Series" event will take place in Fort Worth, TX. in the Stockyards on Saturday, November 13th (11-13-21). The run/walk will start at 8:00am that morning at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. All proceeds to benefit the JWCF (John Wayne Cancer Foundation) to help fund the fight against cancer.