CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Get Signed up for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Grit Series 5k in Ft. Worth, TX.

By Critter
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be a good time and for a great cause. Get signed up today for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation "Grit Series" 5-K. The closest "Grit Series" event will take place in Fort Worth, TX. in the Stockyards on Saturday, November 13th (11-13-21). The run/walk will start at 8:00am that morning at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. All proceeds to benefit the JWCF (John Wayne Cancer Foundation) to help fund the fight against cancer.

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
102.3 The Bull

Racist Comment Leads to Awesome Taco Fest This Saturday in Wichita Falls

Talk about turning a negative into a positive. A couple of weeks ago, someone decided to attack the mayor of Wichita Falls race. I believe it was after a city council meeting, someone in our city commented 'don't believe the taco eater'. Mayor Stephen Santellana instead of combating this guy's hate with another hateful comment, decided to make a joke. “I believe eating tacos is a badge of honor in Texas. Raise your hands if you eat Tacos!"
WICHITA FALLS, TX
102.3 The Bull

George Strait and Willie Nelson Teaming Up for Special Texas Show

Country legends and Texas icons George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state — the Lone Star State — for one very special evening next spring. "Strait from Moody Center" will be held April 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the grand opening of Moody Center, the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.
TEXAS STATE
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy