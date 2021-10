FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s coronavirus recovery is sputtering along while the national outlook improves. It’s a concern for health leaders across the state. The CDC’s latest data shows the delta variant surge has been starting to slow nationwide over the last month. About 92,000 new cases per day are being confirmed across the U.S., which is down about 42% from this fall’s peak of about 160,000 new cases per day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO