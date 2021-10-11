Kanawha County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 11.
Three new deaths were reported: a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 75-year-old male who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|23,521
|Up 68
|Confirmed Cases
|19,551
|Up 46
|Probable Cases
|3,970
|Up 22
|Active Cases
|619
|Down 109
|Recovered Cases
|22,508
|Up 174
|Deaths
|394
|Up 3
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0