Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 11.

Three new deaths were reported: a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 75-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 23,521 Up 68
Confirmed Cases 19,551 Up 46
Probable Cases 3,970 Up 22
Active Cases 619 Down 109
Recovered Cases 22,508 Up 174
Deaths 394 Up 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
