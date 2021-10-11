Kanawha County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 11.

Three new deaths were reported: a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 75-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 23,521 Up 68 Confirmed Cases 19,551 Up 46 Probable Cases 3,970 Up 22 Active Cases 619 Down 109 Recovered Cases 22,508 Up 174 Deaths 394 Up 3

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.