Wedbush Sees Huge Upside On Xos

By Akanksha
 3 days ago
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 113%. The analyst notes that Xos looks to tap into the growing EV market by leveraging its highly experienced management and engineering teams to address the medium to heavy-duty last mile and return-to-base vehicles.

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

