CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaW8f_0cO01CSi00

CHICAGO (AP) — Al Capone may have died almost 75 years ago, but it’s clear interest in the famous Chicago gangster is very much alive after some of his prized possessions were auctioned off for at least $3 million over the weekend.

Capone’s family sold several of his belongings at an auction in California, reported the Associated Press, citing the Chicago Tribune.

One of the items sold is what was billed as Capone’s favorite gun.

The auction, called “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone,” was held at a private club in Sacramento. Almost 1,000 registered bidders participated, including 150 who attended the nearly four-hour-long event in person, reported AP.

A bear-shaped humidor, diamond jewelry and some family photographs were also up for auction. The most popular item proved to be Capone’s favorite Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, which sold for $860,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZFRC_0cO01CSi00

The majority of the buyers’ identities were kept private, reported AP. But, one person’s name was made public — Kevin Nagle, a Sacramento investor and business owner.

Nagle picked up a decorative humidor for $120,000 and an 18-karat yellow gold and platinum belt buckle for $22,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oodlj_0cO01CSi00

Capone was called Public Enemy No. 1 after the 1929 “Valentine’s Day Massacre” in which seven members of a rival bootlegger gang were gunned down in a parking garage, reported AP.

Capone was convicted of income tax evasion in 1934 and he spent 11 years in Alcatraz, a federal prison in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. He died of a heart attack in 1947 in the Florida home where he and his associated were believed to have plotted the massacre years earlier, reported AP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Tax Evasion#San Francisco Bay#Ap#The Associated Press#The Chicago Tribune#Alcatraz
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy