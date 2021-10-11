Parent Sues School District After Kid Gets COVID From Unmasked Classmate

West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talked with our Kyle Cornell about COVID protocols in the district, as well as if they've changed their reporting process when it comes to new cases and how parents and staff have reacted to their mitigation strategies to this point. Superintendent Slette also talks about the enrollment increase in the district, as well as how thankful she is for teachers and staff who have rolled with the punches of the pandemic to this point.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO