Parent Sues School District After Kid Gets COVID From Unmasked Classmate
A mother of three has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district, saying her sons contracted COVID-19 after her eldest was seated next to a sick, unmasked classmate. The lawsuit, filed by Shannon Jensen on Oct. 5 against the Waukesha School District and school board, will seek an injunction to force the district to comply with COVID guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The district, which ditched a student mask requirement and other virus mitigation measures in May, declined to discuss the suit with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which first reported the filing.www.thedailybeast.com
