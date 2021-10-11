CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems increasingly likely

By Shawn Knight
 3 days ago
Don’t look now, but there’s another remake of a classic game reportedly in the pipeline. VGC earlier this month claimed publishing sources told them that Konami was working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, a fan favorite among gamers. To be specific, Konami wasn’t actually leading development – that task was put on the shoulders of another studio, Virtuos.

