CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Eduardo Rodriguez to start ALDS Game 4 for Boston after Nick Pivetta's heroics in Game 3

By Editorials
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora originally intended for pitcher Nick Pivetta to start Monday for Game 4. But Cora needed a new plan after Pivetta played a key role in helping Boston to win Game 3 in extra innings. Pivetta didn't allow a run while throwing in the...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nick Pivetta
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
FOX Sports

Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Washington

Boston Red Sox (89-70, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-94, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Nationals: Josh Rogers (2-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +170, Red Sox -199; over/under is 9...
MLB
Yardbarker

Eduardo Rodriguez Set To Make His Biggest Start Of 2021 For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are entering the final weekend of the regular season with their backs against the wall. After inexcusably dropping a series to the lowly Baltimore Orioles, Boston has very little margin of error remaining in its quest for a Wild Card bid. The Red Sox will open...
MLB
MLB

Pivetta's length keeps Sox fresh for Game 2

ST. PETERSBURG -- Distance was Nick Pivetta’s objective as he toiled through his first career postseason appearance, tossing 4 2/3 innings of relief in Thursday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Each out recorded meant that the Red Sox's bullpen might be just a bit fresher the next night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#Rays#Wcvb Tv#Wcvb
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns relief win Sunday

Rodriguez (13-8) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn the win Sunday over Washington. With a playoff spot on the line, manager Alex Cora took no chances, turning to Rodriguez in the eighth inning after the southpaw threw five shutout innings Friday. Rodriguez delivered a solid relief appearance, and Boston took the lead in the ninth to put him in line for the win. The 28-year-old ended the regular season with a 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 185:47 K:BB across 157.2 innings, primarily as a starter. He was marginally better after the All-Star break with a 3.76 ERA in 67 innings across his last 14 starts, which bodes well for his chances of being in the postseason rotation should Nathan Eovaldi and Boston beat the Yankees in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game.
MLB
FOX Sports

Tampa Bay will face Boston in the first game of the ALDS

LINE: Rays -161, Red Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Shane McClanahan and Tampa Bay will play Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Rays were 52-29 on their home turf in 2021. The Red Sox went 43-38 in road games in 2021. Boston has a team...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch ALDS Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox took down the Yankees to advance to play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays. Live stream the Red Sox vs. Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!. Hopefully one day this Tampa team gets their stadium situation figured out and doesn't split half their games in Montreal, because this fan base is truly watching one of the best run teams in all of baseball. Starting pitcher for Game 1 of the ALDS Shane McClanahan is a great personification of that. He became the first pitcher ever to make an MLB debut in a postseason game.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Christian Vazquez’s Poor Regular Season Is Old News After ALDS Heroics

Vazquez had a rocky regular season, and many Red Sox fans were vocal about their frustrations with the 31-year-old. But after Sunday night, he’s the most popular man in Boston. Vazquez Is Playing With New Life In The ALDS. Vazquez is swinging a hot bat right now. Over the first...
MLB
MetroWest Daily News

Bill Koch's 4 takeaways from Boston 5-0 loss to Rays in Game 1 of ALDS

This latest Red Sox appearance in the American League Division Series is off to an inauspicious start. Boston was out of sorts from the beginning Thursday night at Tropicana Field. This 5-0 shutout loss to the Rays in Game 1 felt like the A.L. Wild Card game in reverse. Randy...
MLB
Over the Monster

Nick Pivetta can be this year’s unexpected rover

The Red Sox bullpen has been coming through recently in some big spots, but I think I’m in the majority position when I say I’m still quite scared when they are brought in to finish off a close game. I think it’s a natural thing for a fan base to be nervous about their bullpen, and really it’s basically a universal part of baseball fandom in the same way people only complain about their favorite team’s third base coach, but it certainly feels valid here. Even with strong performances recently, all of the big relievers in this bullpen have the ability to just lose their command at any point, perhaps save for Garrett Whitlock.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy