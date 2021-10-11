Eduardo Rodriguez to start ALDS Game 4 for Boston after Nick Pivetta's heroics in Game 3

Rodriguez (13-8) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn the win Sunday over Washington. With a playoff spot on the line, manager Alex Cora took no chances, turning to Rodriguez in the eighth inning after the southpaw threw five shutout innings Friday. Rodriguez delivered a solid relief appearance, and Boston took the lead in the ninth to put him in line for the win. The 28-year-old ended the regular season with a 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 185:47 K:BB across 157.2 innings, primarily as a starter. He was marginally better after the All-Star break with a 3.76 ERA in 67 innings across his last 14 starts, which bodes well for his chances of being in the postseason rotation should Nathan Eovaldi and Boston beat the Yankees in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game.
