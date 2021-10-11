Tanger Outlets Savannah Welcomes Several New Locally Owned Shops

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Savannah expands its retail roster with an assortment of locally owned and operated storefronts throughout the open-air shopping destination. The center celebrates the twenty locally owned businesses by debuting “Shop Local” decals throughout the center for shoppers to discover. New additions to the locally owned list include Selfie WRLD; This and That; A Few Pieces Boutique and Desperado and Co. These local shops complement Tanger Outlets Savannah’s robust assortment of national outlet brands, including H&M, J.Crew Factory and Under Armour.

“At Tanger Outlets Savannah, we’re proud to provide guests with not only renowned national outlet brands, but also an assortment of popular locally owned businesses,” said Tanger Outlets General Manager LaDonna Shamlou. “We recognize the value and charm these local brands bring to the center and to our community, and we welcome shoppers to come check out the newest additions to our offerings.”

Selfie WRLD, the is now open at the center. The 4,000 square-foot, stylish and interactive photo museum experience is located in Suite 220 by Zales. Guests can let their creativity shine and explore a multitude of backdrops and props for endless photo opportunities. To help capture the picture-perfect shot, each session is valid for one hour.

This and That, located in Suite 441 near Simply Southern, invites shoppers to discover an array of local, artisanal products from the area. The 4,000 square-foot storefront displays a curated collection of products from over 50 vendors including art, clothing, accessories, jewelry, interesting treasures, plants, home décor and more!

Located in Suite 629 next to Spirit Halloween, A Few Pieces Boutique is on a mission to showcase the latest fashion with exceptional customer service. Shoppers can uncover a plethora of clothing and accessory options within the 1,000 square-foot space.

Tanger Outlets Savannah also welcomes Desperado and Co. The western wear and boot retailer is located in Suite 611 next to Clarks. The 3,500 square-foot storefront is the ideal destination for clothing, boots, jewelry, Case Knives, and more.