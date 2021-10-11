CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health of Buccaneers LB Lavonte David, QB Tom Brady Updated on Monday

By Evan Winter
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Miami Dolphins to the tune of a 45-17 victory on Sunday, but it came at a cost when talking about the health of one of their best players.

Linebacker Lavonte David left the game early after defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh rolled up on him and did not return. Bruce Arians said after the game that he thought David suffered a high-ankle sprain, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport came out on Monday and said that it's actually a low-ankle sprain. Regardless, the former All-Pro linebacker is going to miss some time -specifically this Thursday- and is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport's report.

In other health-related news, Tom Brady's throwing hand collided with a Dolphins defender's helmet during Sunday's game and had it wrapped after the game. The injury occurred in the second quarter, but Brady played through the "injury" -and he played very well to say the least- and would've finished the game if it weren't a blowout.

With the Bucs' next game scheduled for Thursday night, there were a few people wondering whether or not Brady's hand would have some type of impact on his availability. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that Brady's thumb is not expected to hamper him on Thursday. The Athletic's Greg Auman reported that nothing during the Bucs' Monday practice showed any type of upcoming setback for Brady, either.

And lastly, it appears as if Jason Pierre-Paul played with a broken finger on Sunday. Pierre-Paul talked about it a bit with reporters on Monday.

JPP played 76% of defensive snaps on Sunday, so it doesn't look like this will slow him down. But that could change considering the fact that the Bucs' next game is on Thursday night. It will certainly be something to monitor as the week progresses.

