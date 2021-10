Photo: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Callahan was interested in going into management after his NHL playing career ended because of degenerative disk disease in his back. Because he still has a year left on his contract, the 34-year-old couldn’t do that and decided to move into television instead with NHL Network. It’s a move that could create a road map for other injured players to stay in hockey.

