It has been one strange ride for Nick Pivetta, not even for his whole career (though that is also true) but even just looking at his time with the Red Sox. He was acquired in a deadline deal by a selling team in a trade that looked good for Boston at the time, more because of Connor Seabold than Pivetta though, and has only gotten better as time has passed. Upon being acquired, Pivetta was kept at the Alternate Site— I’ve seen some attribute this to service time manipulation, but while I don’t tend to give teams the benefit of the doubt with this sort of thing I think it was because he was just straight-up bad for the previous couple years — until getting a couple of starts to close the year.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO