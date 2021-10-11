FBI Arrests Federal Employee Selling Restricted Data on Nuclear Submarines for Cryptocurrency
A U.S. government employee has been arrested on espionage-related charges after he attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign government. The federal employee asked to be paid in monero cryptocurrency. “I am very aware of the risks of blockchain analysis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and believe monero gives both of us excellent deniability,” he told an undercover FBI agent.news.bitcoin.com
