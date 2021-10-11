CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the U.S. may need 'third world type election monitoring'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'It seems like the United States is looking increasingly like a third world country that will be in need of third world type election monitoring,' writes Tom Rogers in a recent Newsweek column. Rogers joins Morning Joe to discuss. Oct. 11, 2021.

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq’s elections matter to the world?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East, including as Iraq is mediating between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
How secure are U.S. elections?

U.S elections are secure, but recent partisan-fueled efforts to overhaul the process are undermining years of voting and civil rights progress. That’s the consensus of national experts who gathered Thursday to talk about election security. The virtual roundtable was the fourth installment in “Reimagining Democracy,” hosted by journalist and former CNN correspondent Jeanne Meserve. The monthly series is sponsored by Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Freedom House, the George W. Bush Institute and Issue One.
Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity & Risk Monitoring: Elections Infrastructure

Cybersecurity experts have been and remain concerned about a potential attack on the U.S. election infrastructure. With Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) undertook the mission to ensure free and fair elections. Since then, LookingGlass has monitored...
Why Democrats need to strike ‘emotional core’ to sell Biden agenda

As Democrats navigate two massive pieces of legislation through Capitol Hill, the impact of those bills is getting lost on millions of Americans. Anat Shenker-Osorio tells Lawrence O’Donnell that bullet points and policy proposals are important, but if you want people to come to your cause, the arguments must be “attractive.”Oct. 15, 2021.
Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
White House to Moderna: Make more Covid vaccine!

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about the latest Covid vaccine data and the need to increase the production of vaccine to get more the world population immunized.Oct. 15, 2021.
MAGA Republicans may end up regretting their fidelity to Trump

Republican politicians and candidates rely on right-wing media and their own shameless lying to keep their base at a fever pitch — angry, resentful and woefully misinformed. And while the rest of Americans might bemoan the descent of tens of millions of Americans into a cult built on conspiracy theories, it does not mean such an approach is designed for success. Indeed, tying a party to an unpredictable and vengeful leader comes with a high price.
Internet reacts to brutal new economic data: 'Not what the White House wants to see'

Social media users did not appreciate new economic data that revealed U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 13 years, pinning the blame squarely on the Biden White House. The data comes on the heels of the poor September jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.
Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
Nations reveal ransomware pain at US-led summit

A digital "disaster" in Germany, growing attacks in the United Arab Emirates and even Israel announcing a blitz underway: nations disclosed their struggle Wednesday against cyber-extortionists at a Washington-led anti-ransomware summit. "I can disclose now that Israel is experiencing, as we speak, a major ransomware attack against one of its big hospitals," Unna said.
