Double Overtime Ends In A Tie For Men’s Soccer

The Lions battled the University of Pennsylvania Quakers to a 1-1 draw. On October 5, the Columbia Men’s Soccer team (1-6-3) used their game against nationally ranked Hofstra (10-1-1) as a test before going into another week of Ivy competition. The Lions scored for the first time in nearly a month against Hofstra, and, after scoring against Penn (4-3-2) in Saturday’s game, the Lions have now scored in two consecutive games hinting that the Lions are making progress in the attacking third. Yet the wait for a Columbia win is still on after another frustrating game led to a ninth straight winless result.