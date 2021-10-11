CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Bridgers Fires Back On Twitter After Austin City Limits Cuts Her Sound [Video]

By Kel Kawas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[UPDATE 10/12/21]: Austin City Limits Music Festival has publicly apologized to Phoebe Bridgers after her sound was cut at the end of her Saturday afternoon set. “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance,” read a statement to Austin360. “We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

