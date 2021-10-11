Phoebe Bridgers Fires Back On Twitter After Austin City Limits Cuts Her Sound [Video]

After the set on Saturday, Bridgers tweeted an expletive at the festival. The tweet has since been deleted. According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, organizers for the festival released a statement on Monday afternoon, saying, “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of [the] Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO