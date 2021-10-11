CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Allstate response to agents' lawsuit: Comply with rules or leave

By Steve Daniels
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllstate has a response in court to agents who’ve sued over what they say is the company’s heavy-handedness toward them: Suck it up.

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Judge rules against Mayor in KCPD funding lawsuit

A staple of the KC music community closes its doors. Young man clinging to life following shooting outside bowling alley. AstraZeneca asks for emergency approval for its antibody treatment. LGBTQ student says anti-bullying walkout at Missouri high school ‘meant the world’. Frank Clark Pleads Not Guilty. Recipe: Four ingredient, flourless...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Miami

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Miami Traffic Ticket Service For Practicing Law Without Authorization

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida company from Miami that offered services to fight traffic tickets was practicing law without authorization, The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The founder of TIKD, Christopher Riley, is not a lawyer. Rather he created an app and a website in which people could upload photos of their tickets and the company would then hire a lawyer to fight them. “As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided to the public through the licensed attorneys it contracts with, nor does it possess the ability to ensure compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct,” the court wrote. TIKD is no longer a registered corporation in Florida. The state Division of Corporations revoked that status last month. TIKD’s website is down, its Twitter account has been suspended and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2018. A number listed for Riley in previous corporate filings was disconnected. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MIAMI, FL
RiverBender.com

Riverside Nurses Challenge Blanket Denial Of Conscience Exemptions From Vaccine Mandate In New Lawsuit

KANKAKEE — Six nurses employed by Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee are fighting for their jobs after being told they would be fired for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The healthcare system recently announced a blanket rejection of any and all exemption requests, in violation of the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order. The nurses filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court for the Twenty-First Circuit in Kankakee County, Illinois, with Continue Reading
KANKAKEE, IL
alachuachronicle.com

Parents file lawsuit to require Alachua and Duval school boards to comply with FDOH emergency rule

Twenty-two parents have filed an Emergency Petition for Writ of Mandamus in the First District Court of Appeal, asking the court to order the Alachua County School Board (SBAC) and Duval County School Board (SBDC) to follow the Florida Department of Health’s emergency rules on COVID-19 quarantine policies and parental opt-out of masking policies.
ALACHUA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate
perfumerflavorist.com

Court Dismisses NGO Lawsuit Against FDA and GRAS Final Rule

On September 30, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prevailed in the federal lawsuit brought by the Center for Food Safety and the Environmental Defense Fund (NGOs) challenging FDA’s final rule titled Substances Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS Rule), 81 Fed. Reg. 54960. The U.S. District Court for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC6.com

Boston suspends 800 for failing to comply with vaccine rules

BOSTON (AP) — More than 800 people who work for Boston have been suspended without pay for failing to comply with the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, city officials said. Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced in August that the city’s roughly 18,000 employees would be required to either show proof of...
BOSTON, MA
naturalproductsinsider.com

FDA wins lawsuit over its GRAS rule

A federal judge in New York held last week that FDA lawfully exercised its authority in publishing a 2016 rule governing food substances that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS). On Sept. 30, Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted a motion for summary judgment to the government after finding “FDA did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Crain's Chicago Business

Allstate selling HQ as insurer embraces remote work

(Bloomberg) — Allstate Corp. plans to sell its headquarters building, marking the U.S. finance industry’s firmest endorsement yet of the desire to offer hybrid work after the pandemic. With many employees choosing to work remotely, the insurance giant will sell its offices in Northbrook, according to an emailed statement Friday....
CHICAGO, IL
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
INDUSTRY
thegazette.com

Deere and Co., UAW reach tentative deal

Deere and Co. and International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year contract. ➤ OCTOBER 14 UPDATE: Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract. An Oct. 10 ratification vote is planned, according to a post...
ECONOMY
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy