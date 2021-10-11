CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Erica Dynes leaves Wisconsin Dells Events, Capital Newspapers

By Jordan Schelling
wnanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Dynes, who spent five years as a reporter for Capital Newspapers, has left Wisconsin Dells Events for a new role, the newspaper announced Friday. Dynes will join Shaw Media, a newspaper publisher based in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake, Ill. She will serve as a marketing assistant at Shaw, whose flagship publication is the Northwest Herald, a daily newspaper that serves Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

