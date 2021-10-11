Astros' Baker fires back at 'heavy accusations' from Tepera, White Sox
Astros manager Dusty Baker isn't sweating comments made by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera that inferred Houston may be stealing signs. Tepera made the remarks after the White Sox won Game 3 of the ALDS. The right-hander noted some differences between the Astros' approach during the first two games in Houston and on the road at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, Baker disagreed with Tepera's analysis of the team's home-road splits.www.thescore.com
