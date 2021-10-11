CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Baker fires back at 'heavy accusations' from Tepera, White Sox

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
Cover picture for the articleAstros manager Dusty Baker isn't sweating comments made by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera that inferred Houston may be stealing signs. Tepera made the remarks after the White Sox won Game 3 of the ALDS. The right-hander noted some differences between the Astros' approach during the first two games in Houston and on the road at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, Baker disagreed with Tepera's analysis of the team's home-road splits.

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
Strikeout disparity? Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera references the Houston Astros’ past of ‘sketchy stuff’ after the Game 3 win.

Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera referenced the “sketchy stuff” associated with the Houston Astros, which includes the 2017-18 sign-stealing scandal, after Sunday’s 12-6 victory in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Monday morning, Astros manager Dusty Baker referenced Eric Clapton in response. The topic came up after the Sox struck out 16 Astros in Game 3 to help keep their ...
Astros favored but White Sox well-backed in Game 1

The Houston Astros finally get a chance to avenge a 2005 World Series sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox when the clubs meet in the American League Division Series, beginning Thursday afternoon in Houston. The AL West champion Astros earned home-field advantage in the best-of-five series by...
White Sox-Astros: Ryan Tepera ‘Sketchy Stuff' Talk Takes Over ALDS

Ryan Tepera's 'sketchy stuff' comments take over ALDS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And you thought getting that erroneous MVP vote last year was the most headline-grabbing thing Ryan Tepera was ever going to do. The Chicago White Sox reliever has flipped the American League Division Series on its...
Dusty Baker
Alex Bregman
Carlos Correa
Eric Clapton
Ryan Tepera
'Heavy accusations': Dusty reacts to Tepera

CHICAGO -- After the White Sox 12-6 win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, reliever Ryan Tepera ignited some controversy by implying that the Astros were stealing signs during the first two games of the series at Minute Maid Park. And,...
Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after routing White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...
Paul Sullivan: The Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros rivalry just got real, thanks to Ryan Tepera's ill-advised comment

If you thought a postseason series featuring Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker would be controversy-free, you also probably believe in the tooth fairy. Something was bound to happen that would turn the American League Division Series between La Russa’s Chicago White Sox and Baker’s Houston Astros into a grudge match, and leave it to Sox reliever Ryan Tepera to light the fuse on the dynamite.
Astros fire back at Chicago's Ryan Tepera after his cheating comments

Ryan Tepera's comments about the Astros' cheating history meant Astros players and staff had to spend most of Monday's media availability responding to the White Sox reliever. After the White Sox 12-6 win in Game 3, Tepera - who went to Brazoswood High School, about 50 miles south of Minute Maid Park - said you can tell the difference in Astros hitters when they're hitting at home and when they're hitting on the road. Tepera didn't back down when asked if he thought the Astros were doing something nefarious like they were in 2017 and 2018 when they were stealing signs with a live video camera and relaying them to batters by banging on a trash can.
Rodon, White Sox eliminated from the playoffs by the Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory […]
MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
