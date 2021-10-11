ADAI accepting hemp applications
Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities may apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) starting, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Applications will only be accepted online through the Kelly Registration System (KRS) at agi.alabama.gov/hempapp starting Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8:00 am (CT). The final day to apply for a hemp license is November 29, 2021 by 5:00 pm (CT).www.wtvy.com
Comments / 0