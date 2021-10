Hillary Clinton said Monday she "will never be out of the game of politics," saying that while she doesn’t have plans to run for "anything," she will be "involved." During an interview with ABC News’ "Good Morning America" Monday, the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, former secretary of state, former Democratic senator from New York and former first lady said she will remain in the political world, even without mounting a bid for public office.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO