Chicago, IL

Private downtown Chicago underground parking garage may be converted to public facility after sale

By Wendell Hutson
Chicago Business Journal
 3 days ago
A privately owned downtown Chicago parking garage was recently sold to a New York investor and may be converted into a public garage.

