Private downtown Chicago underground parking garage may be converted to public facility after sale

Explorer Surgical, a Chicago health care startup that makes digital playbooks for surgeons and medical device companies, is getting scooped up by a Colorado health-tech firm. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) said Thursday it is acquiring Explorer Surgical, a startup born out of the University of Chicago that creates procedure playbooks for medical teams as well as performance tracking tools. It was founded by CEO Jennifer Fried and Dr. Alex Langerman, a former UChicago faculty member. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
