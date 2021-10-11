CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Damien Harris (ribs/chest) day-to-day

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ribs/chest) is considered to be day-to-day with his injuries after his tests came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports. It's good news for Harris, who was in visible pain at multiple points during Sunday's too-close Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Harris again operated as the Patriots' top running back, but may be fumbling his way out of that job after another costly turnover at the goal line.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Damien Harris exits Texans game with rib injury

He also left the game earlier with a chest injury. Patriots running back Damien Harris left Sunday’s game against the Texans in the middle of the fourth quarter. He’s questionable to return with a rib injury. The injury occurred after Harris rushed for eight yards, which was later negated due...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Texans injury analysis: Damien Harris’ departure tests the New England running back depth

Even though they managed to improve their record to 2-3, the New England Patriots cannot be entirely happy about their Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Not only did they play some sloppy football in the first half of the game — finding themselves in a 13-point hole in the early third quarter — they also saw some of their players go down with injuries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
MassLive.com

Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB avoids serious blow, considered ‘day-to-day’ after leaving Texans game (report)

HOUSTON — Though Damien Harris sustained a pair of injuries against the Texans, apparently neither is expected to sideline him long term. The Patriots running back left the game twice on Sunday, first with a chest injury and later with a rib ailment that he wouldn’t return from. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “tests ruled out anything significant and he’s best described as day-to-day.”
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots-Cowboys practice reports: Damien Harris, Shaq Mason sit out team drills Wednesday

RB Damien Harris (ribs) CB Shaun Wade (concussion) LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulders) S Kyle Dugger (hamstring) OL Justin Herron (abdomen) CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) DB Jalen Mills (hamstring) LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle) LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) COWBOYS. Did not participate. DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) Limited...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw being canceled for acknowledging Erin Andrews’ cowboy outfit

The outrage mob is trying to cancel Terry Bradshaw for acknowledging the themed outfit Erin Andrews wore for an interview. Andrews is one of the reporters on FOX’s NFL team. She sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White for an interview that aired ahead of his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The interview was about White’s love of horses and took place inside of horse stables.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#England#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Jay Gruden drops damning detail about WFT investigation

The Washington Football Team is back at the center of controversy following Jon Gruden’s unceremonious resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden resigned hours after the New York Times exposed messages of the racist, sexist, and anti-LGBTQ variety that were sent from his email to former Washington president Bruce Allen and others from 2010 to 2018.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy