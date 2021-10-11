Patriots' Damien Harris (ribs/chest) day-to-day
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ribs/chest) is considered to be day-to-day with his injuries after his tests came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports. It's good news for Harris, who was in visible pain at multiple points during Sunday's too-close Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Harris again operated as the Patriots' top running back, but may be fumbling his way out of that job after another costly turnover at the goal line.www.numberfire.com
