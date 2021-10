Funko has been releasing new Pop figures for many of the episodes of Marvel Studios' What If...? on Disney Plus, and the trend continues with the debut of the penultimate episode "What If... Ultron Won?". We won't spoil the episode if you haven't seen it yet (you can find all of the spoilers you need right here), but the promos made it clear that we would see Ultron as Vision. So it's no surprise that Funko has chosen Ultron as the new What If Pop figure this week. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO