Carson Strong's second throw of the game for Nevada was picked off by New Mexico State's Syrus Dumas. While Nevada could have let that play shift their momentum, it rather fueled the Wolf Pack defense, which forced four sacks in the first quarter alone. The sacks courtesy of Sam Hammond, Tristan Nichols and Trevor Price, along with a sack combined by Dom Peterson and Jack Powers. The Wolf Pack was in possession of the ball barely five minutes in the first quarter, and was 0-3 on third down conversions, but would get on the board by a 41 yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Nevada's offense and Strong would get rolling in the second quarter, off a touchdown by reigning Mountain West offensive Player of the Week, Toa Taua.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO