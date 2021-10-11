CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Navajo Times wins big at annual Arizona Newspapers Association Awards

knau.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navajo Times and the Arizona Daily Star won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards announced Saturday. The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the daily category. One of its journalists, Tim Steller was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his work covering the U.S.-Mexico border. The Navajo Times based in Window Rock won for Newspaper of the Year in the non-daily category. A total of 36 newspapers submitted 884 entries. They were judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Navajo Times#The Arizona Daily Star#The Associated Press
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
City
Tucson, AZ
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy