Richmond startup Fringe is opening a new workspace option in Scott’s Addition for the same reason the company itself was formed — to show employees they are valued. “I think everyone really appreciates being able to work from home, to be available when their kids get off the bus or take their dogs on walks throughout the day,” Fringe CEO and co-founder Jordan Peace said. “At the same, as we continue to work remotely and continue to feel that slow pain of [pandemic] isolation, there’s a desire to get to know the folks we work with on a face-to-face level.”

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO