Low expectations for earnings season amid supply chain, inflationary pressures: Bespoke's Hickey

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Hickey, Bespoke co-founder, joins Closing Bell with his outlook for the upcoming earnings season. "We're going to see every company reporting ... talking about supply chain disruption, labor shortages and inflationary pressures," Hickey tells Courtney Reagan.

