Local breweries feeling punch drunk over supply chain issues

Collierville property adjacent to LA Fitness has been sold to local developer Jason Crews of Crews Development to make way for a "likely" Whataburger and Chipotle restaurants. The sale was $2.2 million for pad sites in front of the fitness center, at 1088 W. Poplar Ave. LA Fitness was the seller, represented by Danny Buring and Robert Sloan of the Shopping Center Group's Memphis office. Crews was represented by John Reed, also of the Shopping Center Group, according to a release. Another co-tenant with the prospective Chipotle is yet to be determined.

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO