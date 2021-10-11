CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Local breweries feeling punch drunk over supply chain issues

By Susan Ellis
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Local breweries such as Wiseacre, Memphis Made, and Crosstown Brewing are feeling the pinch of the supply chain issues — from aluminum cans to hops and other ingredients.

