Florida officials release list of businesses under investigation for violating vaccine passport law

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of more than 100 businesses and performers under investigation for potentially violating a state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction, as part of penalties created by SB 2006, the vaccine passport law in Florida.

“Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status. If you believe you are aware of a violation, you may submit a complaint and the Department will review, assess, and investigate as warranted. Applicable entities that are found to be in violation will be fined,” according to an email from the DOH.

The fines would be applied to governments for each employee individually, potentially costing municipal governments millions of dollars.

“If there is any amount of fines levied against these businesses, these establishments, I think you would have some action taken in the courts to contest that executive order,” said Tampa Attorney Charles Gallagher.

Gallagher believes the law will be a difficult challenge in court.

“We are talking about private property here, and I think that’s an infringement upon your property rights as a business owner. I just don’t know that there’s going to be a legal basis for this executive order at the end of the day,” said Gallagher.

In the Tampa Bay area, AdventHealth, Midflorida Amphitheater, Gasparilla Music Festival and The Straz are some of the many businesses being reviewed.

According to department officials, businesses, government entities and educational institutions are not legally able to require customers, persons, students or residents to provide documentation proving their vaccination status.

“Businesses can regulate peoples behavior and conduct, but the executive order was a way to say, but you can’t regulate or require people to undergo a specific medical intervention,” Dr. Katherine Drabiak, Associate Professor with USF who specializes in health law.

The list from DOH may not come just from the department investigation, but also from a list of user-generated complaints that state officials set up at an email address called VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov. Some entries in the list below were added multiple times due to use of user generated complaints.

The Florida Department of Health released the following names of businesses under investigation:

Saint Edward’s School iThink Financial Amphitheater House of Blues “Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet” Allied Universal Amway Center Grovenor House Condominium ITHINK Amphitheatre Kravis Center The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruiseline) Raytheon Technologies Broward Center of the Performing Arts Moffitt Communications Mobile Mini iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre “Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems” Naples Community Hospital Kravis Center “City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager” Memorial Hospital West “””2021 I/ITSEC”” Daily’s Place Straz Financial Center Amphitheater Live Nation Alachua County Public Library FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad Plaza Live American Gas Association Miami Marlins Metcalf, Jessica N ATT Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series) Membership of CWA 3176 ECPI University Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert) AGA : 2021 Operations Conference Feld Entertainment Studios AdventHealth Vertex Aerospace iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast Gasparilla Music Festival Dr Phillips Center NEW WORLD SYMPHONY Equinox iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa Armory Center for the Arts Seafarers International Union AT&T iThink amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment The Doctor Phillips Center The Big Arts Sanibel Island JP Poindexter & Co employees. Straz Center for Performing Arts DoD employees Orange County Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center Carnival Cruise Line Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Doctor Phillips Center Alachua County Library District Royal Caribbean Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County) Alachua County Board of County Commissioners Norton Museum Seafarers International Union WBENC The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center “American Public Transit Association Orange County Convention Center” Florida Trail Association Plantation Police Department Jewel Toffier Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center “Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville” “Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County” Johns Island Club Geo Gaming Skydive Deland Starbucks Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center Coast is Clear Music Festival Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando Norton Art Gallery Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility 4740 Grassendale Terrace Amway Center – Harry Styles concert Florida Repertory theater Military defense contractor Disney Cruise Line MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Dr. Phillips Center Leidos Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event Ithink Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert Ithink Financial Amphitheatre Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert Government contractor for Booz Allen Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC Government contractor for Booz Allen) in Northrop Grumman Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long

