Florida officials release list of businesses under investigation for violating vaccine passport law

By Robert Pandolfino, Sam Sachs, Melissa Marino
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fo5sZ_0cNzssip00

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health has released a list of more than 100 businesses and performers under investigation for potentially violating a state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction, as part of penalties created by SB 2006, the vaccine passport law in Florida.

“Under the rule, the Florida Department of Health now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status. If you believe you are aware of a violation, you may submit a complaint and the Department will review, assess, and investigate as warranted. Applicable entities that are found to be in violation will be fined,” according to an email from the DOH.

Florida law prevents local COVID restrictions as delta variant causes concern across US

The fines would be applied to governments for each employee individually, potentially costing municipal governments millions of dollars.

“If there is any amount of fines levied against these businesses, these establishments, I think you would have some action taken in the courts to contest that executive order,” said Tampa Attorney Charles Gallagher.

Gallagher believes the law will be a difficult challenge in court.

“We are talking about private property here, and I think that’s an infringement upon your property rights as a business owner. I just don’t know that there’s going to be a legal basis for this executive order at the end of the day,” said Gallagher.

In the Tampa Bay area, AdventHealth, Midflorida Amphitheater, Gasparilla Music Festival and The Straz are some of the many businesses being reviewed.

According to department officials, businesses, government entities and educational institutions are not legally able to require customers, persons, students or residents to provide documentation proving their vaccination status.

“Businesses can regulate peoples behavior and conduct, but the executive order was a way to say, but you can’t regulate or require people to undergo a specific medical intervention,” Dr. Katherine Drabiak, Associate Professor with USF who specializes in health law.

The list from DOH may not come just from the department investigation, but also from a list of user-generated complaints that state officials set up at an email address called VaxPassFreeFL@FLHealth.gov. Some entries in the list below were added multiple times due to use of user generated complaints.

The Florida Department of Health released the following names of businesses under investigation:

  1. Saint Edward’s School
  2. iThink Financial Amphitheater
  3. House of Blues
  4. “Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet”
  5. Allied Universal
  6. Amway Center
  7. Grovenor House Condominium
  8. ITHINK Amphitheatre
  9. Kravis Center
  10. The Rock Boat (Norweigian  Cruiseline)
  11. Raytheon Technologies
  12. Broward Center of the Performing Arts
  13. Moffitt Communications
  14. Mobile Mini
  15. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  16. “Allied  Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems”
  17. Naples Community Hospital
  18. Kravis Center
  19. “City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager”
  20. Memorial Hospital West
  21. “””2021 I/ITSEC””
  22. Daily’s Place
  23. Straz
  24. Financial Center Amphitheater
  25. Live Nation
  26. Alachua County Public Library
  27. FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
  28. Plaza Live
  29. American Gas Association
  30. Miami Marlins
  31. Metcalf, Jessica N
  32. ATT
  33. Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
  34. Membership of CWA 3176
  35. ECPI University
  36. Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
  37. AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
  38. Feld Entertainment Studios
  39. AdventHealth
  40. Vertex Aerospace
  41. iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
  42. Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker
  43. IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
  44. Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
  45. Gasparilla Music Festival
  46. Dr Phillips Center
  47. NEW WORLD SYMPHONY
  48. Equinox
  49. iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  50. The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
  51. Armory Center for the Arts
  52. Seafarers International Union
  53. AT&T
  54. iThink amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
  55. The Doctor Phillips Center
  56. The Big Arts Sanibel Island
  57. JP Poindexter & Co employees.
  58. Straz Center for Performing Arts
  59. DoD employees
  60. Orange County
  61. Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
  62. Carnival Cruise Line
  63. Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
  64. Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  65. Doctor Phillips Center
  66. Alachua County Library District
  67. Royal Caribbean
  68. Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
  69. Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
  70. Norton Museum
  71. Seafarers International Union
  72. WBENC
  73. The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
  74. “American Public Transit Association
  75. Orange County Convention Center”
  76. Florida Trail Association
  77. Plantation Police Department
  78. Jewel Toffier
  79. Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes
  80. Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
  81. “Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville”
  82. “Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County”
  83. Johns Island Club
  84. Geo Gaming
  85. Skydive Deland
  86. Starbucks
  87. Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
  88. Coast is Clear Music Festival
  89. Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
  90. The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
  91. Norton Art Gallery
  92. Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
  93. American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
  94. 4740 Grassendale Terrace
  95. Amway Center – Harry Styles concert
  96. Florida Repertory theater
  97. Military defense contractor
  98. Disney Cruise Line
  99. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
  100. Dr. Phillips Center
  101. Leidos
  102. Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
  103. Ithink Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
  104. Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
  105. Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
  106. Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert
  107. Government contractor for Booz Allen
  108. Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
  109. Government contractor for Booz Allen) in
  110. Northrop Grumman
  111. Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S.  Long

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 157

Theodore Johns
3d ago

Unbelievable, the government dictating to businesses what they can and can't require of their customers. So, those no shirt, no shoes no service mean nothing. Go to Berns Steakhouse in your pajama bottoms. Enjoy!

Reply(18)
36
Mrs. Navy Patriot
3d ago

if you want a shot get it, if you want to wear a mask, wear it.. as for me I will choose "FREE WILL"...and say "no thankyou"

Reply(17)
33
Sharon Bartell
2d ago

People will die when their number comes up. I would rather die a free woman than the Governments slave. I refuse to be their Human Experiment as well.

Reply
17
 

