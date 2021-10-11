A guide to Newcastle’s Vintage Stores

After modeling on the runway and in print for nearly every top fashion house (Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga, just to name a few), becoming a close friend to industry players like Virgil Abloh and Olivier Roustieng, covering dozens of magazine covers worldwide, and collaborating on collections with high end brands like Chrome Hearts, it's safe to say that Bella Hadid is the fashion girl. Hadid has a penchant for vintage clothing, whether it's a Galliano-era Dior dress or a secondhand top from an Instagram shop, and her colorful and accessorized looks have turned the all-black "model off duty" uniform on its head. In celebration of her 24th birthday, CR chronicles the model's greatest vintage and thrifted looks, both on the red carpet and the streets of New York.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO