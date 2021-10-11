The Other Art Fair Dallas Returns This Fall October 21-24
The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its Dallas edition October 21-24, 2021, at the Dallas Market Hall. The Other Art Fair will showcase 130 independent and emerging artists, each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Art lovers and collectors can connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. The Other Art Fair will also feature interactive sculpture displays, murals, installations and live DJ sets by some of Dallas’ most talented creatives.artgroupsdfw.com
