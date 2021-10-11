The Other Art Fair Dallas Returns This Fall October 21-24

Chandor Gardens, 711 WEST LEE AVENUE, WEATHERFORD, TEXAS 76086. Admission: $5 adults, kids 12 and under are free Help Chandor Gardens celebrate the arrival of autumn in the gardens at the annual “Autumn Art Walk”! This popular event features music, food, and area artists and craftsman. Every year, the list of talented participating artists and vendors grows, and this year will be no exception. The gardens will be loaded with talented people displaying, demonstrating, and selling their unique arts and crafts. Additionally, there will be food vendors to satiate any hunger, and live music will provide the perfect atmosphere for the afternoon so, come on out and see the gardens in its autumnal beauty and bring your camera for a special family photo or two!

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO