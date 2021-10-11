CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, FL

Washington County sex predator charged with abusing children again

WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Slm22_0cNzsBCw00

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 37-year-old Washington County man has been arrested on sexual molestation charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wrote in a news release.

Deputies searching for suspect who stabbed 16-year-old boy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdAAD_0cNzsBCw00
Andy James Bradley photo from Florida Department of Corrections

“On October 8th, WCSO initiated an investigation into sexual misconduct after family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office,” they added. “The victim’s provided statements which revealed the molestation had taken place, multiple times, over a period of time.”

Andy James Bradley, of McMillion Lane, Chipley, FL was arrested Saturday and charged with 4 counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, victim under the age of 16 and 2 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, victim under the age of 12.

Bradley is being held in the Washington County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Bradley was already listed as a sexual predator, deputies added.

Deputies say Washington County man shot wife after night of drinking

Florida prison records show that Bradley was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2004 for lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD: Man charged with dragging victim as she tried to exit vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is charged after dragging a female victim as she tried to flee from his vehicle, police said. Roger Rivera, 39, was charged with false imprisonment and battery. Officers with PCPD were alerted that a male and female were having an argument inside a vehicle near the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

GCSO seize 107 grams of meth during search warrant

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s office seized 107 grams of meth while carrying out a search warrant leading to the arrest of two people. Terry Lamar Mize, 58, and Paula Suzanne Aull, 55, were arrested. Mize was wanted for violating his federal probation. GCSO Investigators and deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
Washington County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Washington County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Chipley, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

BCSO: Bay County woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County woman was arrested and charged after stabbing her boyfriend on Tuesday night, deputies said. When deputies arrived they found the victim standing in his driveway bleeding heavily with puncture wounds to his back, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. There was a young child in the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FDLE speaks out on Calhoun corruption case

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation into the former head of Calhoun County’s building services continues. Ellie Dowling Parrish is facing more than 30 charges for allegedly running a pay-to-play scheme. Dowling Parrish is accused of accepting fake testing fees and giving out fictional documents to contractors who applied for occupational licenses and competency […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former Walton dispatcher pleads no contest to stealing church funds

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher pled no contest to stealing more than $50,000 worth of funds from a church. Roger McLaney II, 47, was accused of stealing money from Friendship Baptist Church in September of 2020. Deputies said McLaney embezzled more than $100,000 while serving as Friendship Baptist […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A new FDLE agent takes over in The Panhandle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a new leader in The Panhandle. Chris Williams took the role with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) back in September. He has been with the FDLE for over 13 years. “I spent three years as Chief of Investigations, I was the Assistant […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradley
WMBB

Washington County man accused of shooting his wife

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Moss Hill Road in Chipley is mostly quiet with only the sound of passing cars. But around 7:20 on Monday morning, the calm was disturbed by a single gunshot coming from one of the houses. “We received a 911 call from an individual saying that he...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Apparent arson under investigation in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A sliver of evidence led firefighters to a molotov cocktail and investigators are now searching for an arsonist, Panama City fire officials said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to a small blaze at 906 E. 10th Street at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. They quickly extinguished a smoldering flame underneath the house […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Predator#Wcso#The Sheriff S Office
WMBB

Stabbing in Panama City sends man to the hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Tuesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s office. It happened before 11 p.m. on Cherokee Heights Road. Bay County Sheriff Sgt. Steven Reinhart said the man was stabbed by a long-time girlfriend that […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Washington County group pushes for a wet county

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County is one of only three dry counties left in Florida. Volunteers from a group called Advanced Washington County are trying to change that, pushing a referendum to legalize the sale of liquor and strong beers. “We’re trying to get enough petitions signed, which is 25% of the registered voters […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

The Ark hosts fundraiser to support drug rehab

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups throughout Bay County are fighting back against drugs, which have too often led to overdoses in our community. Now people can attend a cruise and raise money for a good cause at the same time. The Ark is holding a fundraiser later this month to help people fight addictions. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WMBB

21-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in motorcycle accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck and motorcycle were heading south on Denton Boulevard just north of Hardie Lane. The tow truck was in front of the motorcycle when the motorcyclists reportedly crossed the dashed center […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

564
Followers
273
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy