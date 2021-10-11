TAMUC College of Education and Human Services Hosting ‘State of the College’ event in Dallas

The College of Education and Human Services at Texas A&M University-Commerce will host a “State of the College” luncheon in Dallas on October 14. The event will provide updates on the many partnerships that A&M-Commerce has fostered with DFW-area school districts and the innovative initiatives being undertaken by the college. Also discussed will be the impending opening of A&M-Commerce’s new Dallas site, located at 8750 North Central Expressway in Dallas. “We are pursuing several unique partnerships and initiatives that will impact students in DFW and beyond. We look forward to sharing our progress at Thursday’s luncheon,” said Mark Rudin, Ph.D., president of A&M-Commerce. The State of the College luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 14 at the Crescent Hotel in Dallas. Speakers will include President Rudin, Provost John Humphreys and Commerce Mayor Wyman Williams. The Commerce High School “Jazz Cats” will provide live music during the lunch portion of the event. Learn more about CoEHS at A&M-Commerce.