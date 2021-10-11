Pauline Dunn

Macomb - The heavens rejoice as they receive a new Angel; Pauline Marie (Brewer) Dunn passed on to her new home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at The Medicalodge in Fort Scott, Kansas, at the age of 91. She was born at her home in Blandinsville, Illinois on September 24, 1929 to Charles H. and Clara M. (Jones) Brewer. She was married to Eugene L. Dunn and from that union had three children; James A. Dunn of Spring Hill, Florida, Randal A. Dunn of Linden, Tennessee and Christy L. (Richard) Pollock of Fort Scott, Kansas, all surviving. They gave her six grandchildren, Tena, Justin, Matthew, James, Rebecca and Casandra and eight great grandchildren.