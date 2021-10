The Vancouver Whitecaps’ loan army was in full force this month. Let’s see how they got on. Bair has three goals in eight appearances (566 minutes). This works out to 0.48 goals per 90 minutes. This is pretty good but it does not scream “this player is ready to start every week in MLS.” You have to remember this is the Norwegian second division we are talking about. Still, it is good enough that it might draw some attention from bigger clubs in Scandinavia who the Whitecaps might be able to extract a reasonably sized fee from.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO